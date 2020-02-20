|
Donald (Don) C. Fightmaster
LOUISVILLE - Donald (Don) C. Fightmaster, 87, passed away February 20, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's
Don was born in Louisville, KY on June 13, 1932, to the late V.C. (Jud) and Amanda Stone Fightmaster. He was a graduate from Male High School, received his Bachelor degree from the University of Louisville and a Masters degree from Indiana University. He served in the U.S. Air Force where he lost his left arm in Germany from a jeep accident.
He was the International One-Armed Golf Tournament champion twice, the National One-Armed Golf Tournament champion seven times and in 1992, won the International Senior One Arm Tournament in Scotland.
Don was one of the founders of the North American One-Arm Golfer Association (NAOAGA). In 2008, The Fightmaster Cup was started. It is a trademarked international competition between the best players from the NAOAGA and the United Kingdom's Society of One-Armed Golfers. The competition is played in a Ryder Cup-style international format every two years just before the Ryder Cup.
He has won many other golf tournaments and is a member of the Kentucky Golf Hall of Fame, the Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame, Male High School Hall of Fame, and the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame. But the accomplishment he is most proud of is the Don Fightmaster Foundation for Exceptional Children, which was founded in 1979. The foundation involved and benefited local children with special needs.
He is preceded in death by his parents, V.C. and Amanda Stone Fightmaster; brother, Walter J. Fightmaster; sister-in-law, Sue Tabler Fightmaster; grandson, Dennis Holland; and granddaughter, Tara Smith Elzy.
Cherishing his memory is his wife of 29 years Barkley Beard Fightmaster; son, Walter C. Fightmaster (Kris); daughters, Donna Linker (Bill) and Debra Fightmaster (Greg Belviy); step-daughters, Leah Noe Magers (Ray) and Lori Noe Mohr (Ken); 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members.
Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday February 23, 2020 at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Rd. East Louisville. Funeral Services will be at 12:00 p.m. Monday February 24, 2020 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
The family request that expressions of sympathy can be made to: NAOAGA The Fightmaster Cup 8406 Cloverport Dr. Louisville, KY 40228 or Don Fightmaster Golf Outing for Exceptional Children KP6A 1116 Elmore Just Drive Louisville, KY 40245
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020