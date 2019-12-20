Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Donald Clark Wolfe Obituary
Donald Clark Wolfe

Louisville - Donald Clark Wolfe, age 95, died Friday December 20, 2019. He was a retired General Manager for Goodyear Tire Stores and a World War II US Navy Veteran having served on the USS Caldwell DD-605. Member of Crescent Hill United Methodist Church and a volunteer for Crescent Hill United Ministries & American Red Cross. He was an avid vegetable gardener and hew loved his English Bulldogs.

Preceded in death by his wife, Margie Wolfe. He is survived by his daughter, Trudy Wolfe Payne, Grandsons, Byron Payne (Vonda), Todd Payne, Two Great Grandchildren, Lillian Wolfe Payne & Winston Wolfe Payne, and former daughter-in-law, Joyce Cheng.

Funeral Service 10 AM Monday at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation 2-5 PM Sunday.

Memorials to Crescent Hill United Ministries, American Red Cross, or KY. Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
