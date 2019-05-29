Services
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
Funeral
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
Donald Clifton "Hoe" Rowland

Donald Clifton "Hoe" Rowland Obituary
Donald Clifton "Hoe" Rowland

Louisville - entered into rest on Monday, May 27th.

He was an Army veteran of the Korean War and was a member of VFW Post 5421, and had been a member of the Kenwood Heights Christian Church.

Mr. Rowland was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Rowland and sister, LaVerne Ellis.

He is survived by his brother, Jerry Rowland (Betty).

His funeral will be on Friday, May 31st, at 10am at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment following in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be Thursday from 4pm until 8pm.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 29, 2019
