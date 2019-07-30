Services
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Donald "Sonny" Crowe Obituary
Donald "Sonny" Crowe

Shepherdsville - Donald William "Sonny" Crowe, age 86, of Shepherdsville returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents John William and Mary Thomas (Melton) Crowe. He was a United States Army veteran. He was a 1950 graduate of Shepherdsville High School, a 1954 graduate of the University of Kentucky and an avid U of K fan. He retired from Philip Morris. He leaves to cherish his memory caregiver and friend Stacy Shartzer (Andrew); friend Roy Welch as well as a host of cousins and friends. Special thanks to Judy Garriott, Linda Ferguson, Kathy Humphrey, and Donna Murphy for your Special care. Funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31 in the chapel of Hardy-Close Funeral Home, 285 S. Buckman Street in Shepherdsville with burial in Hebron Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30 at Hardy-Close Funeral Home. Obituary on www.hardyclosefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 30, 2019
