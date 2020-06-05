Donald DuPre'
1942 - 2020
Donald DuPre'

Louisville - Donald Bates DuPré, 78, of Louisville passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was born on March 17, 1942 in Houston, TX to the late Henry Hill DuPré and Hazel Adele Williams. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Marta Cecilia Yappert; three daughters, Rachel Brodie, Elizabeth DuPré, and Natalie DuPré; two sons-in-law, Paul Brodie and Brody Boomer; two grandsons, Bates Brodie and William Brodie; and granddaughter Nessa Boomer. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sarah Lynn Simon DuPré.

Donald graduated from Rice University in 1964 and earned a Master's degree and PhD in Chemistry from Princeton University in 1969. Over the course of his 40 years as Professor of Chemistry at the University of Louisville, he conducted research on physical chemistry, quantum mechanics, properties of polymers and liquid crystals, and even sickle cell anemia and cystic fibrosis. This research was published in several leading academic journals, at international scientific symposiums, and also featured in the Courier Journal. He was also the recipient of several distinguished teaching awards for his creative teaching style and demonstrations.

He was a loving and humble husband, father, friend, and mentor with a curious mind and extraordinary intellect. He was an avid reader who enjoyed learning about a broad range of topics, ranging from education, political philosophy, and economics to technology. He shared his love of Texas, music (classic country, blues, and gospel music), cooking, dancing, photography, and drawing cartoons with his loved ones.

Family and friends will celebrate his life on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Arch L. Heady Cralle located at 2428 Frankfort Ave in Louisville. Visitation starts at 10 am. The Memorial Service will be held at 12 pm, followed by burial at Cave Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations for the staff at Sunrise of Louisville via Venmo @DonaldDuPre_MemorialFund. Their compassion and care was truly superb and their courage to continue service during a pandemic is greatly appreciated.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

