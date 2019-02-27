Services
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
3525 Rudd St
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
3525 Rudd St
View Map
Louisville - 72, passed away February 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was a member of Good Shepard Catholic Church. He is survived by his faithful wife of 43 years, Shirley M. Carson; children, Cedric Carson, Eric Carson, Edward Bolden (Laticia), Terrance Bolden, Vickie Hughes (Bobby), Melissa Cornelius (Kevin), and Melinda Bolden (Glen); 8, siblings, 30 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at his church, 3525 Rudd Street, with interment in Green Meadows Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Professional services by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
