Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:30 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Resthaven
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Bingham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. "Don" Bingham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald E. "Don" Bingham Obituary
Donald E. "Don" Bingham

Louisville - Donald E. "Don" Bingham, 69, passed away February 1st at his home.

Don was born in Louisville, a son of the late Joseph C. Bingham, Sr. and Lillian Grey Bingham. He was retired from Philip Morris Co. and was a member of Southeast Christian Church.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce and Carolyn and a brother James.

Don is survived by his wife, Linda Allen Bingham; his son Gregg Bingham (Shannon); step-son Rob Sightler (Tracy); three siblings, Sonny Bingham (Mary, deceased), Janet Shambaugh (Stanley) and David Bingham (Nazr); three grandchildren, Quinn, Caroline and Carly.

The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, with burial following at Resthaven. Visitation at the funeral home will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday and 1: p.m. until service time Friday. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now