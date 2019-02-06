|
Donald E. "Don" Bingham
Louisville - Donald E. "Don" Bingham, 69, passed away February 1st at his home.
Don was born in Louisville, a son of the late Joseph C. Bingham, Sr. and Lillian Grey Bingham. He was retired from Philip Morris Co. and was a member of Southeast Christian Church.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce and Carolyn and a brother James.
Don is survived by his wife, Linda Allen Bingham; his son Gregg Bingham (Shannon); step-son Rob Sightler (Tracy); three siblings, Sonny Bingham (Mary, deceased), Janet Shambaugh (Stanley) and David Bingham (Nazr); three grandchildren, Quinn, Caroline and Carly.
The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, with burial following at Resthaven. Visitation at the funeral home will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday and 1: p.m. until service time Friday. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 6, 2019