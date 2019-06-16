|
Donald E. Crenshaw
Mt. Washington - Mr. Donald E. Crenshaw, Born March 23, 1931 and returned to his Heavenly Father on June 13,2019. Mr. Crenshaw was born in Bullitt County, KY on March 23, 1931 to the late Henry and Bertha (Greenwell) Crenshaw. Mr. Crenshaw passed at his home in Mt. Washington with his family by his side. He will be greatly missed for his love and kindness he showed to so many people. He worked several places before his main job at the A&P Bakery for 27 years. He worked at the Galt House for 19 years, and then in retirement worked for about 4 years at Meijer's where he met Mildred, they were married for 19 years. He was a faithful member of BrookView Baptist and then at Vine Hill Baptist Church. He loved to tinker and build things out of scrap. He was always helping others with their projects. He taught many to ski behind his boat on the Ohio river and at Nolin Lake. Among those who preceded him in death are, his parents; 1st wife, Margaret (Vanover) Crenshaw; 2nd Wife, Mildred J. (Owen) Crenshaw. He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Larry (Shirley), Reverend Gregory Crenshaw (Lisa L.), Lisa G. Crenshaw, Michael Hardesty (Mary); siblings, Henrietta Parsons, Howard Crenshaw (Joyce), Sharon Leasor (Michael); grandchildren, Theresa Gallman (Will), Sarah Ratliff (Brandon), Rachel Tingle (Barrett), Stephen Crenshaw (Brittany), Anthony Hardesty, Corey Adams (Ashley), Maranda Adams (Brent); 13 great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 10am on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Monday from 1pm until 8pm and on Tuesday from 9am until the time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 16, 2019