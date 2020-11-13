Donald E. MozdzenLouisville - Donald E. Mozdzen, 58, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was born on May 8, 1962 in Hardin County, Kentucky to Fred and Carol Mozdzen. He retired from LG&E after over 20 years of service. He also retired as a Sergeant from the PRP Fire Department after over 20 years, but still remained active in his service with the WHAS Crusade for Children.Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Fred and Carol Mozdzen; a sister Barbara (Richard) Rush; a nephew, Bobby (Emily) Rush; nieces, Tina (Steve) Daily, Erica Rush and Morgan (Brian) Watts; several great nieces and great nephews; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins; and his beloved Steelers Nation community.A service to celebrate Donnie's life will take place at 10:00 am on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy) with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. The family will accept guests for visiting at the funeral home from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, November 16, 2020.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Donnie's honor to WHAS Crusade for Children.To leave a special message for the family, please visit