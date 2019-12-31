|
|
Donald E. "Pete" Warren
Louisville - 78, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019.
He was the unofficial, unelectable mayor of Fairdale for over 60 years. Pete was also a prominent fixture of the Druthers/Dairy Queen Fairdale Breakfast Club.
Pete was preceded in death by his mother, Ida B. Warren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Gail Warren; sons, Dewey E. Warren and Daniel E. Warren (Tatyana Kolesnikova); and granddaughters, Scarlett and Mirabella Warren.
His celebration of life service will be held 9 a.m. Saturday, January 4th at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020