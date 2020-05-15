Donald Edward DyerLouisville - passed away Friday May 15, 2020.He was a retired Division Manager for Hartland Payment Systems and an Army Veteran. Don was also a member of the Fall City Millwright Union and a member of Southwest Assembly Church.He was preceded in death by his wife, Amelia "Sug" Dyer; and his parents.He is survived by his loving daughters, Kim Jackson (Don) and Valerie Dyer; six grandsons; nine great-grandchildren; brother, John Dyer; and sister, Judy Robbins.Owen Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.