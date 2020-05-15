Donald Edward Dyer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Edward Dyer

Louisville - passed away Friday May 15, 2020.

He was a retired Division Manager for Hartland Payment Systems and an Army Veteran. Don was also a member of the Fall City Millwright Union and a member of Southwest Assembly Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Amelia "Sug" Dyer; and his parents.

He is survived by his loving daughters, Kim Jackson (Don) and Valerie Dyer; six grandsons; nine great-grandchildren; brother, John Dyer; and sister, Judy Robbins.

Owen Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved