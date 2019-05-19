|
|
Donald Edward Taylor
Louisville - Donald Edward Taylor, 78, entered into rest Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was a 1958 graduate from Central High School. He worked for Sears and Target. He also was a Karaoke singer throughout Louisville.Donnie is survived by his devoted daughters, Angela Taylor and Donna Taylor of Southern California; sister, Bertha (Dootsie) Tharpe (Willie) and brother, James (Bill) Taylor; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.Visitation: 5-8pm Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Funeral: 10am Thursday, May 23, 2019, with both services at Stoner Memorial AME Zion Church, 1127 W. Oak St. Interment: Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central at 2pm. To leave a special message for the family please use visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019