Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
190 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
(720) 857-0700
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stoner Memorial AME Zion Church
1127 W. Oak Street
Louisville, KY
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Stoner Memorial AME Zion Church
1127 W. Oak Street
Louisville, KY
Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central
2501 North Dixie Blvd
Radcliff, KY
Donald Edward Taylor Obituary
Donald Edward Taylor

Louisville - Donald Edward Taylor, 78, entered into rest Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was a 1958 graduate from Central High School. He worked for Sears and Target. He also was a Karaoke singer throughout Louisville.Donnie is survived by his devoted daughters, Angela Taylor and Donna Taylor of Southern California; sister, Bertha (Dootsie) Tharpe (Willie) and brother, James (Bill) Taylor; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.Visitation: 5-8pm Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Funeral: 10am Thursday, May 23, 2019, with both services at Stoner Memorial AME Zion Church, 1127 W. Oak St. Interment: Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central at 2pm. To leave a special message for the family please use visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019
