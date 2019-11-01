|
Donald Eugene Goben Sr.
Louisville - Donald (Don) Eugene Goben Sr. 82, passed away on October 30, 2019 in the arms of his wife surrounded by family and friends.
Don was born in Louisville, KY. He proudly served in the United States Navy. After leaving the Navy, Don lived in the Louisville, Raleigh (NC), and Cincinnati (OH) areas where he worked in the product packaging and labeling industry for many years. He retired from Multi-Color Corporation as V.P. of Accounts.
Don was an avid golfer, enjoyed the Kentucky Derby and cheered for both the Cats and Cards. He was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church.
Don leaves behind to cherish his kind and loving memory, his devoted wife Karen; children Pam Jaynes (Mike), Don Jr., and David (Tommy); grandson Chris Jaynes (Leah); sisters, Barbara Stroxtile (Ernie) and Billie Rickert (Donnie); brothers Larry and Gary (John); and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation for Don will take place on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Road in Middletown, KY, a memorial service to celebrate Don's life will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. A burial service will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to:
Have a Heart Clinic
https://www.haveaheartclinic.org
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019