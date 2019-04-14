|
Donald Eugene Midkiff
Louisville - Donald Eugene Midkiff passed from this life into life eternal on April 12, 2019. Don was born on December 12, 1925 in Ohio County, Kentucky near Sulphur Springs. He graduated from Dundee High School in 1944, and immediately went into the U.S. Army. He served in WWII in Europe. He was in Company B, 814th Tank Destroyer Battalion in the Ardennes, at Remagen Bridge, and in the first year of the Occupation of Germany in Nuremburg. He came home and married his high school sweetheart, Joline Barrett, and they settled in Louisville, where they raised their two daughters. He graduated from Bryant Stratton Business College with a degree in accounting. He went to work for Harshfield Bros. Produce Company and stayed there for over 30 years, eventually becoming vice-president and part-owner of the business. When he retired Don and Joline built a house at Barren River Lake and lived there for ten years before returning to Louisville. They had been married for 54 years at the time of her death, in 2001. He later reconnected with his childhood friend, Zelpha. They married and enjoyed over 15 years together. Don loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved dogs, especially his fishing buddy, Shy.
Donald was predeceased by his parents Ernest and Ora Midkiff, his brother Lester Midkiff, his wife Joline Barrett Midkiff, and his wife Zelpha Westerfield Hardin Midkiff. He leaves behind his daughters Vicki (John) Wieland, and Leila Midkiff, his step children Diana Hardin Chandler (Tom) and Larry Hardin (Sharon), his grandchildren Jonathan Blanton, Christopher Blanton, Bethany (Brandon) Brooks, Joseph Wieland and Edward Wieland. He is also missed by his great- grandchildren Maddy, Lilly, Abby, Izzy, Kayla, Brooklyn, Nicholas, Jareth, Kyrstin, Jordan and his nieces and nephews and friends. Many thanks to the people at Magnolia Springs, Senior Helpers, and Hosparus who helped care for Mr. Don.
Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Tuesday, April 16 at Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd. The funeral will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Rd., with visitation in the church parlor from 10 AM until the time of the service on Wednesday. Entombment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019