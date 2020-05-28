Donald F. Henry
Louisville - Donald F. Henry, age 90 passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born on October 27, 1929 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late George and Maude Ziegler Henry. After graduating from Male High School, University of Cincinnati and Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration, Don joined Proctor & Gamble. Next he was employed with Louisville owned Cochran Foil Company and subsequent companies Anaconda, Atlantic Richfield and Alcan for 30 years. After holding numerous sales and marketing positions, he retired as National Sales and Marketing Manager in consumer products. For the next six years he was a Marketing Sales Consultant. Don was a lifelong Presbyterian, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and an occasional round of golf. He was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Carole Durham Henry.
Don is survived by his children Jeffrey Henry (Ashley), Dr. Nancy E. Henry and Frank Henry; grandchildren, Vivian and Victor; and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be from 4:30 to 8 pm on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky (in Middletown). Burial service will be 11 am Wednesday, June 3rd in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Printing House for the Blind, 1839 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY. 40206. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Louisville - Donald F. Henry, age 90 passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born on October 27, 1929 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late George and Maude Ziegler Henry. After graduating from Male High School, University of Cincinnati and Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration, Don joined Proctor & Gamble. Next he was employed with Louisville owned Cochran Foil Company and subsequent companies Anaconda, Atlantic Richfield and Alcan for 30 years. After holding numerous sales and marketing positions, he retired as National Sales and Marketing Manager in consumer products. For the next six years he was a Marketing Sales Consultant. Don was a lifelong Presbyterian, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and an occasional round of golf. He was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Carole Durham Henry.
Don is survived by his children Jeffrey Henry (Ashley), Dr. Nancy E. Henry and Frank Henry; grandchildren, Vivian and Victor; and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be from 4:30 to 8 pm on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky (in Middletown). Burial service will be 11 am Wednesday, June 3rd in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Printing House for the Blind, 1839 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY. 40206. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 28 to May 31, 2020.