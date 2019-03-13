|
|
Donald F. Marmillot
Louisville - 93, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Baptist Health.
He was a retired supervisor for LG&E where he was employed for over 44 years. He was a mason for 68 years, past master of Robinson Lodge #266, a Kentucky Colonel, a member of Shively Baptist Church and an alumnus of duPont Manual high school.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Nancy (Givan) Marmillot; four daughters, Cheryl Metcalf, Daryl Silvers, Donna Patterson and Janis Neal; 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
The funeral will be 1:00pm Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway, with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 3pm-8pm Wednesday and from 10:00am until time of service on Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 13, 2019