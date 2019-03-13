Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Marmillot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald F. Marmillot

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald F. Marmillot Obituary
Donald F. Marmillot

Louisville - 93, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Baptist Health.

He was a retired supervisor for LG&E where he was employed for over 44 years. He was a mason for 68 years, past master of Robinson Lodge #266, a Kentucky Colonel, a member of Shively Baptist Church and an alumnus of duPont Manual high school.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Nancy (Givan) Marmillot; four daughters, Cheryl Metcalf, Daryl Silvers, Donna Patterson and Janis Neal; 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

The funeral will be 1:00pm Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway, with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 3pm-8pm Wednesday and from 10:00am until time of service on Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now