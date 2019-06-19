|
Donald Fielding Coffey
Louisville - 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife, Zita; daughter, Donna Wilson; sons, Darryl (Fran) and Dean (Melanie); stepson, Roman Kowalski (Betsy); brother, George; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 dogs, and 3 cats.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, June 21, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd, with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday, June 20, from 4-8pm, and on Friday from 10:00am until the time of service.
Donald retired after 55 years from Highland Cleaners. He was a loving husband, father, and friend, and will be dearly missed.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 19, 2019