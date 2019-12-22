Services
Donald Francis Bayens

Donald Francis Bayens Obituary
Donald Francis Bayens, 69, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Donald was born in Louisville, Kentucky on September 7, 1950 to Mary "Margie" (Riggs) Bayens and Joseph Conrad Bayens. Donald was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Heuser) Bayens; his children, Rebecca Knight (Kyle) and Matthew Bayens (Carolyn); sisters Linda Whiteside (Larry) and Beverly Douthitt (James); brothers David Bayens (Debbie) and Greg Bayens (Debbie); sister-in-law Linda Bayens; and many nieces and nephews. His parents and brother Bill preceded him in death.

A Mass will be held on Friday, December 27th, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Church in Louisville, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday, December 26th, 2019 at Bosse Funeral Home, located on Ellison Avenue in Louisville. Expressions of sympathy can be made in Don's memory to the University of Kentucky Catholic Newman Center, the Abbey of Gethsemani, and St. Therese of Lisieux Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019
