Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
Donald Francis Ott Sr. Obituary
Donald Francis Ott Sr., 84, of Louisville, Ky, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21 after a courageous battle with heart disease.

Don was born on March 25, 1935, and grew up in Germantown. He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Edward and his grandson, Nicholas and his parents, Fred and Justine Ott, his brothers Kenny, Fred, Ray, Bob.

Don is survived by his son Donald Jr. (Mary Ann), daughters Joyce and Janet. His former wife and longtime, loyal friend Marilyn Gayle (Gaye). He was also very proud to be a grandfather to Donnie III, Meghan, Samantha, Kelly and his younger sister Martha Mattingly.

Don was the owner of Don Ott's Auto Body which he operated from his early twenties until his death. He served proudly in the U.S. Army for four years. He was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast. He loved animals especially cats. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Louis Bertrand and a member of The Jeffersonville Elks Club. He will be truly missed by all of his family and friends that were blessed to know him.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Ave. at Barret Avenues. Mass of Christian Burial Will be held at 9:30AM Friday, September 27, 2019 At St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church with Burial to follow at St, Michael Cemetery After Mass.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019
