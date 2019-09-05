|
Donald G Bernard
Louisville - 6-21-1946 to 9-2-2019
Donald Bernard, known as "Don", passed away on September 2, 2019 at the age of 73.
Born in Franklin Ohio, Don moved to Louisville in 1990, he worked as a respiratory therapist for over 40 years at hospitals St. Mary and Elizabeth, Kindred, at LaGrange Baptist. He also spent 10 years traveling as a medical representative in sales. He enjoyed playing the guitar, listening to classic rock, as well as traveling with his friends. He was an avid reader and collected many books.
He is survived by sisters, Theda, Jill, Ruth, and Augusta Dell; as well as several nieces and nephews. Don was proceeded in death by sisters Geraldine and Dallas. Don will be lovingly remembered by his family, friends and adopted family of many years Vicki Jeffery, Sydney Jeffery, Brittany Jeffery, and Audrey Houchens. His friendship was cherished by everyone who knew him. He had a contagious laugh and quirky sense of humor the made a stranger soon a friend.
He requested not to have a funeral but rather memorial donations made to Palliative care at Baptist East where the wonderful staff made his time there more comfortable by providing comfort and kindness.
supportBaptistHealth.org/Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019