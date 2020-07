Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald G DeVine, 67 passed away unexpectedly on Thursday July 2, 2020. He is survived by his 2 daughters, Melissa (Joe) and Amber (Todd) a son, Jeremy (Nadia) a sister Monica (Jack), 4 beautiful grandchildren and companion Melanie. Memorial services will be held at a later date.









