Donald G. Eaves
Louisville - Donald G. Eaves passed away on March 25, 2019. He was father of 5 children: Denise Eaves, Joan Eaves Lynch, Laura Eaves Buce, Donald A. Eaves and Lisa Eaves. He had been married to Doris Ashby Eaves until her passing in 2002.
Don was the 3rd of Clarence Everett Eaves and Mary Elizabeth Grider's 10 children. He was born in Limestone County, Alabama on July 15, 1931. He retired from Anaconda Aluminum, where he had been in the Aluminum Workers of America, and he was a Mason. He was an active member of the Valley Station Church of God.
Don made a mean breakfast burrito and could fix anything that was broken.
He is missed by his children and surviving siblings Pat Slaughter, Mildred Lush, John Eaves, Carol Bruner, and Sue Bloxam. He now joins his parents, and siblings Dottie Perdue, Carl Eaves, Martha Powell and Jeanette Dunn who have preceded him in death.
Please join us in remembering Don on Tuesday May 28th at noon at the Valley Station Church of God, 12491 Old Dixie Highway.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 24, 2019