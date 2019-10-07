|
|
Donald Garr
Louisville - Donald Lee Garr, 82, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was a graduate of Holy Cross Flaget High School and Bellarmine College. He was inducted to the Athletic Hall of Fame at Bellarmine College for baseball as he was a terrific pitcher. Don was an avid UK fan and a devoted Catholic. He was a member of St. Louis Bertrand and St. Martin of Tours and Knights of Columbus at St. Louis Bertrand. He was a cook instructor in the Army and then worked at Sherman Brothers Mill Supply for over 40 years as a sales rep. Don was preceded in death by his parents, William J. Garr and Marie (Gries) Garr; sister, Thelma Duvall; and brothers, William, Robert, Richard, Daniel, and George Garr. Left to cherish Don's memory is his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Ellen (Kessler) Garr; sister-in-law, Angela Garr; several nieces and nephews and niece, Phyllis Martin. Don's family wishes to extend many thanks to Norton's Women's and Children's Hospital, Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Glen Ridge Health Campus, Baptist Health, and Masonic Home and all the staff of these facilities for their care and support. The Funeral Mass will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10am at St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church with entombment at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 9 at Evergreen Funeral Home from 2-8pm. Memorial donations in Don's honor should be directed to The Kidney Foundation or The . Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share condolences with Don's family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019