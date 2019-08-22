|
Donald "Don" Gene McCubbin
Louisville - Mr. Donald "Don" Gene McCubbin, age 79, of Louisville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was born on January 16, 1940 in Hodgenville (Tanner), KY to the late Clifford "Bud" McCubbin and Evelyn Catlett McCubbin. Mr. McCubbin retired from K & I / Norfolk Southern Railroad at the age of 51. He was a member of Valley View Church. He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Daryl McCubbin (Susan Hanna) and Lisa Meadows (William); grandchildren, Alex McCubbin (Kay Kolos), Lauren McCubbin Crowe (Andrew), Matthew McCubbin, Nick McCubbin, Kristen Meadows Campbell (Daniel) and Stefanie Meadows; great-grandson, Wesley Meadows; brother, Jim McCubbin (Janice Jackson); fiancée, Melanie Lawton and 3 ex-wives, Joy Mason Goben, Mary Lee Silvers and Debbie Chapman. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial in Barren Run Baptist Church Cemetery (Sonora, KY). Friends may pay their respects on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 22, 2019