Donald Haggard III



Louisville - Donald Francis Haggard III of Louisville, KY died Friday August 14, 2020.



He was born December 11, 1958 in Louisville, KY to Donald Francis Haggard Jr and Golda Joan Haggard.



He is preceded in death by his parents.



Donald is survived by one daughter, Kristen Hudspeth and husband Christopher of Murray, KY; five grandchildren, Heáven, Mekhi, Kamden, Lincoln and Canaan Hudspeth of Murray; two sisters Kaylee Haggard of Cincinnati, OH and Annlynn Haggard of Louisville, KY.



A private graveside service will be held at a later date.









