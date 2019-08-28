|
Donald Harris, Sr.
Louisville - Donald Julius Harris Sr. , 77, of Louisville, KY, passed away on Sunday, Aug 25, 2019. Don worked at General Butler State Park, and Southeast Christian Church where he retired. He was born on Dec 1, 1941 in Louisville, KY to Augustine and Juanita (Gazaway) Harris. He is preceded in death by his parents, son, Gregory Harris, grandson, David Cosby, and sister, Saundra Wainwright. Don is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Peggy Harris, son, Don (Tina) Harris, Jr., daughters, Catherine (Nate) Petty, and Donna (Mike) Bryant, step-children, James (Patty) Cordy, and Steven (Missy) Cordy, brother, Ned Augustine (JoAnn) Harris, and sister, Ruth (Jarrett) Thomas. Don leaves behind to cherish his memory 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, at Newcomer Funeral Home Chapel with Entombment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 28, 2019