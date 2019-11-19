|
|
Donald Harrison Miller
Louisville - 80, passed away on November 18, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Naval Submarine Service, a member of the Cathedral of the Assumption, an Iroquois Hill Runner, and a retired employee of the Louisville Free Public Library.
Don is preceded in death by his step-daughter and step-son, Karen and Kreig Isler.
He is survived by his wife, DiAnn, who says he was her best friend, caretaker, and the love of her life for 31 years; stepson, Kent Isler; sisters, Gayle Godfrey (Gene) and Susan Stinebruner (Ron); nieces, Tymna Oberhausen (Steve), Jennifer Mattingly (Bob), and Angie Burchett; nephews, Scott Stinebruner (Terri) and Jonathan Griffis (Denise); step-grandchildren, Chasty Land, Kayla Isler, Kenzie Isler, Anna, and Lilly; and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Visitation will be on Thursday from 2:00-8:00pm at the funeral home.
Don will be missed for all time.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019