Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Harrison Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Harrison Miller Obituary
Donald Harrison Miller

Louisville - 80, passed away on November 18, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Naval Submarine Service, a member of the Cathedral of the Assumption, an Iroquois Hill Runner, and a retired employee of the Louisville Free Public Library.

Don is preceded in death by his step-daughter and step-son, Karen and Kreig Isler.

He is survived by his wife, DiAnn, who says he was her best friend, caretaker, and the love of her life for 31 years; stepson, Kent Isler; sisters, Gayle Godfrey (Gene) and Susan Stinebruner (Ron); nieces, Tymna Oberhausen (Steve), Jennifer Mattingly (Bob), and Angie Burchett; nephews, Scott Stinebruner (Terri) and Jonathan Griffis (Denise); step-grandchildren, Chasty Land, Kayla Isler, Kenzie Isler, Anna, and Lilly; and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Visitation will be on Thursday from 2:00-8:00pm at the funeral home.

Don will be missed for all time.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -