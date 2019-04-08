|
Donald Henderson
New Albany - Donald E. "Donnie Eugene" Henderson, 87 years of age passed away peacefully at home in his recliner on April 5th, 2019 with his wife Helen and dog "Stephanie" by his side. Don was born February 14, 1932 in Versailles, Kentucky and attended school there. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict where he served three years in the Army in communications and four years in the Air Force as a B-29 specialist. During this time, Don served tours of duty at the Strategic Air Command and the Northeast SAC. After the Air Force retired the B-29s, Don was asked by the Air Force and Boeing Aircraft Company to train on B-47s, for which he received commendations from the Boeing Aircraft Company and the U.S. Airforce. Don was employed by American Airlines at Standiford Field in Louisville, Kentucky for 25 years active service and 12 years inactive due to poor health. He was an Extra Class Amateur Radio Operator "N9BWG". Don also loved to fish, hunt and work with computers. He was preceded in death by his parents, along with many aunts and uncles.
Survivors include: Wife of 65 years, Helen F. (DeVore) Henderson and three children; Gary (Melanie), Jan Hamilton (Jimmy), and Jill Trinkle (John). Eight grandchildren; Chris Pendleton, Kyle Hamilton, Carey (West), Megan (Robert), Kasey Hammel (Ryan), Katie Trinkle (Eric Roll), Victoria Harper (Paul), and Courtney Kriz (Chase). Two great grandchildren; Hazel Stutsman and Carson Kriz. Best friends David and Colleen Vest and family, and several cousins, nieces and nephews along with his pet dog "Stephanie".
Visitation will be Tuesday April 9th, from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm and after 9:00 am Wednesday April 10th, at Kraft Funeral Service 2776 Charlestown Rd. in New Albany, Indiana. His Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 noon Wednesday April 10th, at the Kraft Charlestown Rd. Chapel with Full Military Honors. Private burial will be in Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park. Expressions of Sympathy to: Floyd County Animal Rescue League at www.floydcountyanimals.org
Online condolences to: www.kraftfs.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 8, 2019