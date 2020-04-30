Donald Henry "Donnie" Burch
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald "Donnie" Henry Burch

Louisville - Donnie, 76, passed away April 30, 2020. He was born May 4, 1943 to Robert O. and Frances V. Burch (both deceased) in Lyndon KY. He is preceded in death by his sister, Patricia and brother, Jeffrey.

Survived by his siblings, Robert Jr. (Jean), David (Ann), Gerry Steiner (Larry), Zita Girdley (John), Greg (Lisa), Stephen (Lana); and many nieces and nephews that he loved and they loved him.

A memorial will be held on a later date. Gifts or donations can be made to Hospice, Church of the Ascension or your favorite charity.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved