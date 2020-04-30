Donald "Donnie" Henry Burch
Louisville - Donnie, 76, passed away April 30, 2020. He was born May 4, 1943 to Robert O. and Frances V. Burch (both deceased) in Lyndon KY. He is preceded in death by his sister, Patricia and brother, Jeffrey.
Survived by his siblings, Robert Jr. (Jean), David (Ann), Gerry Steiner (Larry), Zita Girdley (John), Greg (Lisa), Stephen (Lana); and many nieces and nephews that he loved and they loved him.
A memorial will be held on a later date. Gifts or donations can be made to Hospice, Church of the Ascension or your favorite charity.
Louisville - Donnie, 76, passed away April 30, 2020. He was born May 4, 1943 to Robert O. and Frances V. Burch (both deceased) in Lyndon KY. He is preceded in death by his sister, Patricia and brother, Jeffrey.
Survived by his siblings, Robert Jr. (Jean), David (Ann), Gerry Steiner (Larry), Zita Girdley (John), Greg (Lisa), Stephen (Lana); and many nieces and nephews that he loved and they loved him.
A memorial will be held on a later date. Gifts or donations can be made to Hospice, Church of the Ascension or your favorite charity.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.