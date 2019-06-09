|
|
Donald Hugh Pope
Louisville - Donald Hugh Pope entered into eternal life on Friday, June 7, 2019. He was born on February 18, 1938, in Wallins Creek, Kentucky, Harlan County, to the late Lucille Calloway Pope and High Card Pope.
He graduated from Male High School in 1956 where he is a member of the Hall of Fame, having played football, basketball and baseball for three years. After playing football and graduating from Middle Tennessee University in 1962, he coached football for 25 years. Donald retired from teaching 35 years in Indiana and JCPS. He is a member of St. Matthews Baptist Church.
Donald is survived by his wife of 39 years, Donna Frasher Pope; his son, Darrell Pope (Amy); daughters, Terri Pope and Traci Pope; his grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother, Dr. Robert Pope (Georgia) and a sister, Suzy Pope Watson.
Special gratitude from the family to Dr. Blakely Kute and Dr. James N. Code, Baptist CBC, Hosparus Health Team and the Palliative Care nurses and staff and Baptist Health.
Donald's Celebration of Life and Memorial Service for family and friends will be Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 4pm at Southeast Christian Church Chapel in the Woods, 1401 Moser Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Donald's honor to Hosparus Health.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 9, 2019