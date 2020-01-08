|
Donald J. Biere
Louisville - Donald J. Biere, 83, passed away on January 4, 2020, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital, after a struggle with Alzheimer's and pneumonia. He was an Army Veteran, retired as Chief Warrant Officer 5 in 1998. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert O. Biere Edna Mueller.
Donald is survived by his loving wife, Linda Lynch Biere; and his four children, eight grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2 to 8 pm on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY (in Middletown). A celebration of Donald's life will be 11 am Tuesday, January 14th at the funeral home. Burial will follow at 2pm at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, KY.
Memorials may be made to the (). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020