Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
Donald J. Rouck Obituary
Donald J. Rouck

Corydon - Donald J. Rouck, 83, of Corydon, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Don was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus and a former member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. He worked at Colgate-Palmolive for over 30 years until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting and fishing but his greatest love was his granddaughters and getting to watch and photograph them play sports.

He was born on June 1, 1936 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Gladys (Rouck) Conlon.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Juanita Blunk Rouck; daughter, Jill (Mark) Vogt; granddaughters, Julia and Leah Vogt.

Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Don's memory be made to Presentation Academy (861 S. 4th St., Louisville, KY 40203).

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019
