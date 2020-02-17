Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Donald Joseph Craig

Louisville - Donald Joseph Craig, 86 of Louisville, passed away February 16, 2020 at Norton Pavilion. He was born March 22, 1933 in Louisville, KY to the late Joseph D. and Anna Camilla Peake Craig. He is also preceded in death by his sisters, Anna Pauline Craig and Rose Carmel Grady.

He worked at Kenway Janitorial Service for more than fifty years as a Manager. He proudly served our country in the Navy. He was a graduate of Flaget High School. He was a longtime member of the Sportsman Supper Club, member of the American Legion, and the Knights of Columbus. He was a dedicated patron of Jack Fry's. The family would like to thank Stephanie and all of the Jack Fry staff for making this such a special place to him. The family would also like to thank the caregivers at Norton Women's & Children's Hospital and the Masonic Home.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Madeline Pfister Craig; daughters, Ann Madrick (Ron), Dana Craig; a sister, Mary Frances Williams (Bill); and grandsons, Nick Madrick, and Tim Madrick.

Funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020 at St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Lane, Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation will be

2:00 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to St. Jude Children Research Hospital or Mass of the Air.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
