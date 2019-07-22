|
Donald Joseph Donohue Jr.
Louisville - Donald Joseph Donohue Jr. 90 passed away July 14, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born February 5, 1929 in Chicago to the late Donald J. Donohue Sr. and Arlene Ward Donohue. He was a retired Colonel for the United States Army Reserves serving for 33 years with a O-6 classification, worked as a Catalog Sales Manager for Sears Roebuck Company for 33 years, a graduate of KMI (Kentucky Military Institute) and the University of Kentucky. He was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church, Military Officers Association of America, Reserve Officers Association, Persimmon Ridge Golf Club, and was a Kentucky Colonel.
Donald was wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and a really great, great-uncle. He volunteered with PGA of America, the Wolf Challenge Golf Tournament, Every 1 Reads, US Census Bureau, and was an Election Officer.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Donohue.
He is survived by his six daughters, Rebecca "Beckie" Jackson (Steve), Suzie Thompson (Will), Mindy Wade (Thomas), Laura Stephenson (Brian), Paula Ward (Barry), and Luci Lord (Gary); 7 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 24th, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Rd. East Louisville. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 25th, 2019 at Epiphany Catholic Church 914 Old Harrods Creek Rd. with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Epiphany Catholic Church or The .
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 22, 2019