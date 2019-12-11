|
Donald L. Arehart
Louisville - Donald L. Arehart, 83, passed away on December 10, 2019. He was born in Louisville on September 7, 1936, the only child of the late Babs and Louie Arehart.
Don graduated from St. Xavier High School, class of 1954, and attended the University of Louisville. He was an avid Cardinals fan and he and Marge enjoyed many travels to watch the team play. They loved traveling which took them to fishing in Florida, seeing fall foliage in Vermont, and whale watching in Alaska.
He retired from AT&T, then enjoyed the good life of golfing, bass fishing, and spending time with his family whom he loved dearly.
Don was a long-time member of the Lyndon Elks, Knights of Columbus Assumption Council, and a member of the St. Al's Aces.
Don was much loved by all who knew him and he will be sadly missed. Everyone will always remember his sense of humor, which he never lost even when his illness caused him much pain.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 61 years, Marge; three daughters, Helen Galush (Bob) of Cary, North Carolina, Donna Piffier (Mark) of Louisville, Kentucky and Cathy Wilson of Mattoon, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Daniel Erber, Leigh Ann Kilburn (Josh), Melissa, Greg, Matt, Lizzie, and Karen Galush; a great-granddaughter, Abi Kilburn; and many cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the St. Albert the Great Catholic Church at 11:30 AM. Visitation will begin at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church at 10:30 AM prior to the Mass.
Memorial donations in Don's name may be made to St. Albert the Great Catholic Church or to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019