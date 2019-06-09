Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Browning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald L. "Red" Browning


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald L. "Red" Browning Obituary
Donald L. "Red" Browning

Shepherdsville - Mr. Donald L. "Red" Browning, age 70, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Mr. Browning was born in Louisville, KY on January 23, 1949 to the late Harry C. Browning Sr. and Dorothy Browning. Mr. Browning was an avid golfer and loved University of Kentucky basketball. Donald Browning was the owner of B&M Painting and Wall Covering. Among those who preceded him in death are, his parents; and brothers, Robert Browning and Harry C. Browning Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 50 years, Dorothy Browning; sons, Donald Jr. (Cecilia), and David (Kari); granddaughter, Paige Browning; brothers, Wayne Browning (Judy), Larry Browning (Marilyn), and David Browning (Robin); sister, Wendy Earle (Teddy); brother-in-law, Bill Miller (Kay); sisters-in-law, Patsy Cowley (Woody), and Vanessa Parker (Jim); uncle, Bryan Browning; with numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 10am on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with cremation to follow. Friends may pay their respects on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 1pm until 8pm and on Tuesday from 9am until the time of service at the funeral home.

www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now