Shepherdsville - Mr. Donald L. "Red" Browning, age 70, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Mr. Browning was born in Louisville, KY on January 23, 1949 to the late Harry C. Browning Sr. and Dorothy Browning. Mr. Browning was an avid golfer and loved University of Kentucky basketball. Donald Browning was the owner of B&M Painting and Wall Covering. Among those who preceded him in death are, his parents; and brothers, Robert Browning and Harry C. Browning Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 50 years, Dorothy Browning; sons, Donald Jr. (Cecilia), and David (Kari); granddaughter, Paige Browning; brothers, Wayne Browning (Judy), Larry Browning (Marilyn), and David Browning (Robin); sister, Wendy Earle (Teddy); brother-in-law, Bill Miller (Kay); sisters-in-law, Patsy Cowley (Woody), and Vanessa Parker (Jim); uncle, Bryan Browning; with numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 10am on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with cremation to follow. Friends may pay their respects on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 1pm until 8pm and on Tuesday from 9am until the time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 9, 2019