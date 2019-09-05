|
|
Donald L. Hardt
Louisville - Donald L. Hardt, 93, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
Born in Louisville on March 12, 1926, he was a son of the late Andrew Hardt, Sr. and Esther Rose Steuerle Hardt. Don graduated from St. Xavier High School in 1944 and was a retired electrical draftsman for the Chemetron Corporation. Later, he also retired as a draftsman from Nemeth Engineering in Crestwood.
He was a charter member of the Assumption Council of the Knights of Columbus, including serving as Grand Knight from 1964 to 1965. Don and his wife were founding members of St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Don also served as a scorekeeper and volunteer manager for the Buechel Little League and was the first inductee into the Buechel Little League Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Dale Carnegie Club.
For the past fourteen years, Don was a resident of the Franciscan Health Care Center and his family wishes to thank the entire staff for the outstanding love, care and support given to Don and Libby all these years.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Elizabeth "Libby" Hardt; two sisters, Mildred Owens and Ruth Law; two brothers, Kenneth Hardt and Andrew Hardt, Jr., and a special friend Margie Freeman.
Survivors include his four children, Greg Hardt (Chris), Jerry Hardt (Diane Yoder), Gwen Holland (David) and Dan Hardt (Charlene); one sister, Jeanne Clark; six grandchildren, Chris Hardt, Holly Thompson, Elizabeth Hardt, Mary Kate Lee, Valerie Sublett and Karen Hardt; and five great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel at Franciscan Health Care, 3625 Fern Valley Road, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Sunday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road and after 11a.m. Monday at Franciscan Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019