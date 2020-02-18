|
Donald L. Mays
Louisville - Donald L. Mays, 85, died Monday, Feb 17, 2020 at his home. Don was a retired partner of Bosse Funeral Home where he had been a faithful and dedicated owner, serving those in their time of need for 46 years. He was a graduate of Manual High School, KY School of Embalming, was a U.S. Army Medic Veteran (Vietnam ERA) and a member of Southeast Christian Church.
Survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Barbara Mays; two sons, Scott Mays (Marjorie) and Keith Mays (Teresa); his daughter, Leanna Mays; his grandchildren, Barrett (Janell), Dacoda and Lukas Mays, Geneva Mays; his great-grandchildren, Duke, Madeline and Teghann Mays; his brother, Larry Mays and his sister, Bonnie Boog.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 20th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., 1338 Ellison Ave and 10 a.m. to noon on Friday at Southeast Christian Church Chapel in the Woods, 1407 Moser Road with funeral at 12 noon.
Memorial contributions may be made to Southeast Christian Church, 920 Blankenbaker Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40243, the Academy For Individual Excellence, 3101 Bluebird Lane, Jeffersontown, KY 40299 or the Janet & Sonny Meyer Food Pantry, 2821 Klempner Way, Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020