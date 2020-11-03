1/1
Donald L. Reed
Donald L. Reed

Jeffersonville - Donald L. Reed, 79, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Donald was a Past International Commander Legion of Honor, Past Commander of SESA Legion of Honor, and Past Commander of Kosair Legion of Honor.

Donald is survived by his beloved wife, Martha; son, Donald Lee Reed Jr.; stepchildren, Steven Healey (Melissa) and Karyn Bentley (Scott); 6 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Ralston (Bob) and Brenda Deely; and his niece, Denise McCreary (Gayle).

Visitation will be Thursday, November 5 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, with a special service will at 6:00.

Memorial contributions can be made to Kosair Charities, 982 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, KY 40217. Memories of Donald and messages of support for the family can be shared at www.scottfuneralhome.com.




Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
NOV
5
Service
06:00 PM
Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
