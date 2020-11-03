Donald L. Reed
Jeffersonville - Donald L. Reed, 79, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Donald was a Past International Commander Legion of Honor, Past Commander of SESA Legion of Honor, and Past Commander of Kosair Legion of Honor.
Donald is survived by his beloved wife, Martha; son, Donald Lee Reed Jr.; stepchildren, Steven Healey (Melissa) and Karyn Bentley (Scott); 6 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Ralston (Bob) and Brenda Deely; and his niece, Denise McCreary (Gayle).
Visitation will be Thursday, November 5 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, with a special service will at 6:00.
Memorial contributions can be made to Kosair Charities, 982 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, KY 40217. Memories of Donald and messages of support for the family can be shared at www.scottfuneralhome.com
