Donald L. Schupp
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald L. Schupp

Louisville - Donald L. Schupp, age 90, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born to the late Mary Catherine and Morgan Schupp in 1929.

In 1948, Don was enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He was awarded a Silver Star, Purple Heart and Korean Service Medal for heroic actions during the Chosin Reservoir Campaign in the Korean War.

Mr. Schupp was married to his late wife Edna Bernardi Schupp in 1952 where they shared over 40 years together.

Don was a beloved family man, he enjoyed spending his time with his family, boating and aviation.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters; Donna Abell (Howard) and Sheri Walton, grandson, Troy Walton (Kara), great granddaughter Sydney Walton, and brother Thomas F. Schupp (Judy).

In addition to his parents, his brother Ralph Schupp, precedes him in passing.

With deep sorrow due to COVID-19, we are unable to give him the send off he deserves. The funeral will be private. Services are under the directions of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218, with a burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the National Museum of The Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, VA 22172 or donors choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved