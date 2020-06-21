Donald L. SchuppLouisville - Donald L. Schupp, age 90, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born to the late Mary Catherine and Morgan Schupp in 1929.In 1948, Don was enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He was awarded a Silver Star, Purple Heart and Korean Service Medal for heroic actions during the Chosin Reservoir Campaign in the Korean War.Mr. Schupp was married to his late wife Edna Bernardi Schupp in 1952 where they shared over 40 years together.Don was a beloved family man, he enjoyed spending his time with his family, boating and aviation.Left to cherish his memory are his daughters; Donna Abell (Howard) and Sheri Walton, grandson, Troy Walton (Kara), great granddaughter Sydney Walton, and brother Thomas F. Schupp (Judy).In addition to his parents, his brother Ralph Schupp, precedes him in passing.With deep sorrow due to COVID-19, we are unable to give him the send off he deserves. The funeral will be private. Services are under the directions of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218, with a burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the National Museum of The Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, VA 22172 or donors choice.