Donald Lee "Donnie" Black
Louisville - 75, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Donald was born on February 5, 1945 in Louisville, KY to the late Edward C. & Louise Katherine Black.
Donnie served in the United States Army and was Past President of the Louisville Elks Lodge #8 and Past Commander of the American Legion, Louisville.
He is survived by his brother, Edward C. Black (Sue); special friends and caregivers, Regina Higgins, Judy Murzen and Carl Sauer.
A Celebration of Donnie's life will be held at the Louisville elks Lodge #8 (2824 Klondike Lane, Louisville, KY) at a later date.
Memorial gifts to the Elks National Foundation C/O Louisville Elks Lodge #8 & The Kentucky Humane Society Or to your favorite charity
.