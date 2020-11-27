1/1
Donald Lee "Donnie" Black
1945 - 2020
Donald Lee "Donnie" Black

Louisville - 75, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Donald was born on February 5, 1945 in Louisville, KY to the late Edward C. & Louise Katherine Black.

Donnie served in the United States Army and was Past President of the Louisville Elks Lodge #8 and Past Commander of the American Legion, Louisville.

He is survived by his brother, Edward C. Black (Sue); special friends and caregivers, Regina Higgins, Judy Murzen and Carl Sauer.

A Celebration of Donnie's life will be held at the Louisville elks Lodge #8 (2824 Klondike Lane, Louisville, KY) at a later date.

Memorial gifts to the Elks National Foundation C/O Louisville Elks Lodge #8 & The Kentucky Humane Society Or to your favorite charity.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
