Donald Lee Carpenter
Louisville - Donald Lee Carpenter, 75, of Louisville passed away peacefully Monday, March 2, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville surrounded by his family. A native of Louisville, Donald was born May 31, 1944 to the late Frank C., Sr. and Mary Louise Ehrmann Carpenter.
Don was a Vietnam veteran of the United States Army. He was a high school graduate of St. X and earned his Bachelor's degree at Bellarmine University. He was retired from L.G.&E. Don was a loyal and devoted family man. He was married to the love of his life Kathy Heitzman Carpenter for 52 years and faithfully loved and cared for his daughters, and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Frank C., Jr. and William H. Carpenter.
Those left to cherish Don's memory are his wife, Kathy; three daughters, Cynthia Lynn Carpenter; Jennifer N. Douglass; Kimberly A. Zaring (Todd); two granddaughters, Mackenzie Kathleen Carpenter, Melania Donatella Douglass; his grandson, Sam S. Douglass IV; and his beloved dog, Spencer.
Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Private burial at a later date. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m., Thursday immediately before the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020