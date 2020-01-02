|
|
Dr. Donald Lee Gambrall
Louisville - Gambrall, Dr. Donald Lee, 81, of Louisville, passed away January 2, 2020 at Baptist Health of Louisville.
A native of Louisville, he was born July 21, 1938 to the late Lloyd A. and Kathleen Winbun Gambrall.
Donald Gambrall received his pre-dental education at the University of Kentucky and graduated from the University of Louisville School of Dentistry in 1964. Following a stint as a clinical dentist with the State Department of Health, Don attended the University of Michigan where he was awarded and M.P.H. Degree in 1966. Upon completion of a residency with the Public Health Service he returned to Kentucky to serve as Associate Director and Director of the Dental Division of the Kentucky State Department of Health.
In 1968, Dr. Gambrall joined the faculty of the University of Louisville School of Dentistry to assist in the development of a Department of Community Dentistry. For the next 30 years, he held a variety of roles and responsibilities at the School of Dentistry, including Coordinator of Preventive Services, Director of Admissions, Chairman of the Dept. of Community Dentistry, Assistant to the Dean for Student and Alumni Affairs, Acting Chairman of the Dept. of Perio, Endo, and Dental Hygiene, Dental Director of the Louisville and Jefferson County Health Department, and Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs. Dr. Gambrall was awarded Professor Emeritus status in the School of Dentistry upon retirement in 2000.
During his tenure at the School of Dentistry, Don was the recipient of a variety of awards and recognition for his service and expertise in Administration, Preventive Dentistry, and Community Service. Such recognition included a Distinguished Service and Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Louisville, A Lifetime Superior Achievement Award from the Louisville Dental Society, a Lifetime Achievement Award from Nu Chapter of Omicron Kappa Upsilon National Honorary Dental Fraternity, a Meritorious Achievement Award from the American Dental Association for the advancement of Preventive Dentistry, an Outstanding Performance Award from UL for Achievement in Academic Management, a Distinguished Citizen Award from the City of Louisville, an Honorary Captain of the Belle of Louisville from Jefferson County, and election to the Portland Community Hall of Fame and DuPont Manual Hall of Fame.
Dr. Gambrall was a life member of the Louisville Dental Society, the Kentucky Dental Association, the American Dental Association, and the American College of Dentists. He also served as Vice-President and President of Neighborhood House, a community service organization located in the west end of Louisville, and Deputy Counselor of Psi Omega Dental Fraternity.
Along with his parents, Dr. Gambrall was preceded in death a daughter, Cheryl Lynn Gambrall; and a brother, Bernie Gambrall.
Dr. Gambrall is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, the former Beverly Taylor.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 6, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, East Louisville, 12900 Shelbyville Road with burial to follow at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, 2778 Charleston Road, New Albany, IN. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Louisville School of Dentistry or Neighborhood House located at 2012N 25th St., Louisville, KY 40212.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020