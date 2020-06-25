Donald Lee MillerFairdale - was peacefully embraced by God on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 1:45pm. Donald was born August 19, 1938 and he was the only son of Katherine & Elmer Miller. Donald was born and raised in Fairdale, KY.Don spent his life with his high school sweetheart Charlotte Jane (Hutton) Miller. The couple met at Southern High School in 1957 and married at the age of 18 and were married over 60 years. During their marriage they had two wonderful sons, Donald Lee Miller II & Daniel Dale Miller. Don loved spending time traveling with his family, attending country music shows every Saturday with his wife, taking his family out for dinner and having sleepovers with his grandchildren where he had Krispy Kreme waiting for them every morning. Don spent his life building a relationship with God and spent every Sunday at Atwood Church of Christ. He had a special place in his heart for music and he was able to sing acapella and play the harmonica. Every Sunday at church, he would choose the hymns and sing them for the service.Don started working at the age of 12 for his father, Elmer Miller at Miller Hardware. Don spent his entire life working and proving for his family. In Fairdale, Don was known as the lawnmower man. Don was a loving and selfless man, and could put a smile on anyone's face just by being in the room. He was a role model for our family for how a loving husband, father and papaw should be.Don was predeceased by his sweetheart, Charlotte.Don is survived by his sons, Donald Lee (MIchelle) Miller II & Daniel Dale (Tina) Miller and his grandchildren Cortney & Carrie Miller (Don & Michelle Miller) & Danny & Sophia Miller (Dan & Tina Miller).In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Nazareth Home in the Highlands for the great care Don received from Dr. Jane Cornett and his loving nurse, Tabetha Taylor "Tabby". Dr. Cornett & Tabby took care of Don as if they were his own family member and put a smile on his face everyday and we are forever grateful for them.This obituary was written by Don's granddaughter, Cortney in honor of the loving relationship they had. Funeral services for Don will be private.