Donald Lee NeedyLouisville - On Wednesday, July 1st, 2020, at the age of 86, Donald Lee Needy died with family at his bedside.Don was born on June 4th, 1934, to Roy and Ethel Needy. He was the fourth of eight children. He graduated Louisville Male High School, and immediately after, joined the US Navy where he served for 4 years. Following his tour in the Navy, Don graduated with a degree in Chemistry from the University of Louisville. Later, he navigated a successful career working for United Catalyst, and then co-founded Resource Chemical Company. Don was also a member of Beechland Baptist Church and a member of the Shively Masonic Lodge.Donald Lee Needy is preceded in death by his parents Roy and Ethel Needy, wife of 50 years Carol Needy, brothers William, Sonny, and Pat, sisters Jeannie Davis and Bitsy Moody, and great-grandson Samuel Hack. Don is survived by his brother George, sister Jo Ann Fiorello, son Donald R (Rose) Needy, daughters Patricia Kinsella and Jane Needy, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held at Highland Funeral Home on Sunday, July 12th from 1:00pm to 6:00pm and the funeral service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Salvation Army.