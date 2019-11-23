Services
Elizabethtown - Donald Lee Pearman, 82, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

He was a native of Pee Wee Valley, KY, a graduate of Mount Vernon Academy in Mount Vernon, OH, and attended the University of Louisville. He was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church and a Kentucky Colonel. He was a former member of the National Homebuilders Association, the Louisville Homebuilders Association, and the Hardin County Homebuilders Association, where he held several offices. He was a former member of the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association of Kentucky, and the Hardin County Corvette Club. He had a career in sales, general contracting, and manufacturing. He was an avid car enthusiast and raced his red '57 Chevy in the Daytona Beach Flying Mile. Above all, "Papa" was loving and devoted to his wife, his children, and his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Orville and Janie Cox Pearman; and three brothers, David Bruce Pearman, Timothy Drew Pearman, and Stanley Doyle Pearman.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Deborah Daniel Pearman; daughter, Leigh Anne Pearman-Mason (James) of Elizabethtown; son, Daniel G. Pearman (Jeannie) of Hodgenville; two brothers, Jesse Pearman (Pam) and Steven Pearman all of Louisville; and three grandchildren, Anne Elizabeth Mason, William Daniel Pearman and Emily Jordan Pearman.

He left a legacy of courage, determination, and devotion for all of us.

A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude's Children Hospital, his favorite charity.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
