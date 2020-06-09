Donald "Don" Lee Poole Sr.
Jeffersonville - Donald L. Poole, Sr., 82, of Jeffersonville, IN, passed away on June 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral service for Don will be at 10 AM on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, IN, with burial to follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 2 PM - 8 PM at the funeral home.
Don was born on July 6, 1937 to the late Edward and Suella Poole. Following graduation from Ben Davis High School, he married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Henderson, whom he was married to for 62 years. Don went on to graduate from Indiana Central College where he played baseball and basketball, and was inducted into their Hall of Fame. Together he and Dorothy raised four beautiful children.
He continued his love for sports throughout his life, teaching for 38 years and coaching Basketball and Baseball for 32 years. Don retired as a teacher from Jeffersonville High School in 1998. He was also inducted into the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 1990.
Don was a member of the Cook Memorial United Methodist Church. In his free time, Don also enjoyed golf, betting on the ponies, and cheering on his children and grandchildren.
Along with his parents, Don is preceded in death by his brother, Edward Poole, Jr.; and grandson, Clay Conway; son-in-law, Tom Kimbrell.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Dorothy Poole; children, Donald Poole, Jr. (Donna), Debora Conway (Doug), Diane Samples (Rick), and Dee Paradowski; grandchildren, Danielle (Justin), Dara (Terrence), Cody, Devin, Dalton, T.J., Kalle, Brady, Cole, Grant, Reese, Sadi, Lindsey, Katie, and Kevin; great-grandchildren, Carter and Evelyn Rose; sister, Betty Leis; and dear neighbors and friends, Ralph and Marcia Scales.
The family would like to extend a warm thanks to Dr. Brian Paradowski for his ongoing care and compassion for Don.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the "Coach Don Poole Scholarship Fund" at Jeffersonville High School. Contributions can be sent to the school and envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.scottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.