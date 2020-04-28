Services
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 981-2410
Visitation
Friday, May 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
1932 - 2020
New Albany - Donald Lee Sodrel, 87, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his residence. The son of the late Jack and Ruth Allard Sodrel, Don was born October 8, 1932 in Perry County, Indiana. He was a 1950 graduate of New Albany High School, graduated from University of Louisville, and then received his MBA from Michigan State University. Don spent the first half of his life serving his country and the second half of his life serving his community. He was a retired United States Naval Commander, was a 38 year member of the Rotary Club, where he had perfect attendance and served as District 6580 Governor. He was an honored recipient of Indiana's Sagamore of the Wabash Award and was a Kentucky Colonel. Don was also a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in New Albany. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Vivian Sodrel; and brothers, Larry (Marie) Sodrel and Terry Sodrel.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann (Burd) Sodrel; daughter, Lee Ann Sodrel-Remson (Brian); son, John Sodrel; sister-in-law, Jan Sodrel; and siblings, Jane Mathena (John), Ron Sodrel (Cheryl), Connie Ball (Larry), Charlene King, Darlene Farrington (Steve), and Billy Mark King (Peggy); and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, family, friends and furry felines.

There will be a drive through visitation held at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany from 11:00 am until 12:30 pm on Friday, May 1, 2020. Please enter from Charlestown Road and exit onto Old Ford Road. Don's Funeral Service will be Private but will be live-streamed on Facebook Live www.facebook.com/KraftFuneral on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with private entombment to follow in Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park.

Expressions of sympathy in Don's memory may be made to Floyd County Animal Shelter or the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana.

You are invited to reach out to the family by posting memories and condolences on our website at www.kraftfs.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
