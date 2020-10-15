1/1
Donald Leigh Fugate
Donald Leigh Fugate

Louisville - Donald Leigh Fugate, age 77 passed away, October 15, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.

He was a retired computer director. Don is survived by his wife, Alice Fugate, daughter, Debbie (Fugate) Holt, grandchildren Ian and Emily Holt, and brother Larry Fugate of Ohio.

Visitation will be 1-4 PM Sunday Oct. 18 at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane

A private family funeral will be held at 11:30 AM Monday at St John Lutheran Church with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. The funeral will be live streamed via online worship and events section of stjohnlutheranky.org

Memorials may be made to his church.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
OCT
19
Funeral service
01:30 PM
St John Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
