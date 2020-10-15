Donald Leigh Fugate
Louisville - Donald Leigh Fugate, age 77 passed away, October 15, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.
He was a retired computer director. Don is survived by his wife, Alice Fugate, daughter, Debbie (Fugate) Holt, grandchildren Ian and Emily Holt, and brother Larry Fugate of Ohio.
Visitation will be 1-4 PM Sunday Oct. 18 at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane
A private family funeral will be held at 11:30 AM Monday at St John Lutheran Church with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. The funeral will be live streamed via online worship and events section of stjohnlutheranky.org
Memorials may be made to his church.