Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel of the Masonic Home Sam Swope Care Center
240 Masonic Home Drive
Masonic Home, KY
Donald Leon Mabrey


1935 - 2019
Donald Leon Mabrey Obituary
Donald Leon Mabrey

Louisville - Donald Leon Mabrey, 84, passed away September 2, 2019. He was born August 7,1935. He is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Ruth and brother; Edward Paul Mabrey.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Mimi, son; Bernie (Janet), daughter; Vicki Sowards, brother; Russell (Diane) Mabrey, sister; Lois Cundiff, grandchildren; Taylor Sowards, Caitlin Mabrey, John (Jack) Mabrey and numerous family members and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at the Chapel of the Masonic Home Sam Swope Care Center 240 Masonic Home Drive, Masonic Home, KY at 2pm, Tuesday September 10th.

Expressions of sympathy can take the form of donations to the Kentucky Humane Society or for Parkinson's Disease Research.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019
