Donald Leon Mabrey
Louisville - Donald Leon Mabrey, 84, passed away September 2, 2019. He was born August 7,1935. He is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Ruth and brother; Edward Paul Mabrey.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Mimi, son; Bernie (Janet), daughter; Vicki Sowards, brother; Russell (Diane) Mabrey, sister; Lois Cundiff, grandchildren; Taylor Sowards, Caitlin Mabrey, John (Jack) Mabrey and numerous family members and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at the Chapel of the Masonic Home Sam Swope Care Center 240 Masonic Home Drive, Masonic Home, KY at 2pm, Tuesday September 10th.
Expressions of sympathy can take the form of donations to the Kentucky Humane Society or for Parkinson's Disease Research.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019